Cop impersonator busted after pulling over an undercover detective. Now he needs a real lawyer.

Marcos Pacheco Bustamante’s impersonations need some work. His observation skills, they could use a little polishing up also.
Friday morning, Pacheco Bustamante set a blue siren atop his cop-like Ford Crown Victoria and turned it on, signaling for the SUV in front of him to pull over.
It did - and Pacheco-Bustamante got busted.
His mistake, other than not looking much like a cop: The man he pulled over in an unmarked SUV turned out to be Miami-Dade undercover Detective Alton Martin, dressed in full uniform.
Almost as quickly as Martin and Pacheco Bustamante got out of their vehicles, the cop wannabe was taken into custody. He was charged with falsely impersonating an jailed. His bond was set at $5000.
“He indicated to detectives when interviewed that he’s done this before,” said Miami-Dade Detective Jennifer Capote.
Pacheco Bustamante said he’d done it before, but usually when he noticed someone texting while driving. He didn’t share with police why he pulled Martin over.
Before the Crown Victoria was towed, cops checked it for evidence. Next to the blue siren between the console and driver’s seat was an H&K plastic BB gun that Capote said “looks real.”
Police said Pacheco-Bustamante, who told police he’d pulled over others in the past for texting while driving, was heading north on I-95 at about 7:30 a.m. Friday morning when he spotted Martin in an unmarked SUV.
For a reason he didn’t explain to police, Pacheco-Bustamante placed a blue siren atop his Crown Victoria — a car commonly used by law enforcement — and turned it on as the car approached the Northwest 119th Street exit ramp. Police said the detective pulled over believing another cop was ordering him to stop.
Comments