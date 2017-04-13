A 13-year-old was playing around with a handgun on Instagram Live. Then it went off.

A middle school boy in Forest Park, Georgia, near Atlanta, has died after accidentally shooting himself in the head while playing with a gun and streaming himself on Instagram Live.
Family members rushed to find Malachi Hemphill, 13, lying in a pool of blood on Monday with a gun by his side. He was later transported to a local hospital, where he died, according to CBS 46.
Hemphill’s mother, Shaniqua Stephens, told NBC 11 that her son had just taken out the trash on Monday evening when she heard a gunshot in his room. When she and her daughter found Hemphill, they also found his phone nearby.
“My daughter screamed and said, ‘Mom, turn his phone off!' As I proceeded to look at his phone, he was on Instagram Live,” Stephens told NBC 11.
Instagram, the popular photo-sharing app owned by Facebook, first debuted its live-streaming feature, Instagram Live, in November 2016. The capability was seen as a complement to Facebook’s own live-streaming platform and competition against other popular social media apps like Periscope and Snapchat.
But the rise of Facebook Live has also resulted in a troubling trend: Teens live streaming suicide attempts, sexual assaults and car chases.
However, Hemphill’s family and local police say his death was not a suicide but an accident, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Authorities are still investigating how Hemphill obtained the gun and why it went off.
“He did not kill himself,” a family member told CBS 46. “He loved life, he was just playing with a gun and the gun went off.”
Friends who were watching the live stream told Stephens that he had been playing with the gun without a clip in it when someone watching told him he should put a clip in. When he did so, the gun went off, per NBC 11.
CBS News reports that Hemphill allegedly got the gun by trading his iPhone with a friend, but police have not confirmed this.
According to statistics from the Associated Press and USA Today, accidental shootings involving children 17 or younger are far more common than statistics compiled by the Center for Disease Control. Per the AP, there were more than 1,000 such incidents in the first half of 2016, and the CDC misses about a third of all cases that result in death.
