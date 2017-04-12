This Special Olympics ad about twin brothers unleashed a global flood of tears

The Special Olympics released an ad for National Siblings Day earlier this week that has touched a strong chord around the world.

The video, called “Born Apart,” tells the story of twin brothers, born 4.36 seconds apart. One has Down syndrome, the other does not.

As they learn to crawl together, grow up together, train to become young athletes together, their bond becomes stronger than mere seconds can calculate.

And in the end? We won’t spoil it here.

The video, posted Monday to the Special Olympics Facebook page, has been viewed more than 4 million times.

Many people who commented can see themselves, and their siblings, in the video.

“This video is brilliant it really puts everything into perspective my youngest brother is down syndrome is now 45yrs old and love him to bits,” wrote one woman.

“My twin brother AJ suffers from low functioning autism. We’re both 24 and only a few minutes apart (he pushed me out since I was only 3 pounds ... I can’t believe a story like mine has been told on such a national scale! Love you Special Olympics! I’m seriously crying,” wrote another.

Y & R Mexico created the worldwide commercial, “inspired by the story of two tween brothers that have competed since they were kids to be number one and who exemplify the spirit of sports,” the ad agency’s chief creative officer, Saul Escobar, said in a statement.

“We believe that people must break their prejudices and see the young athletes who participate in the Special Olympics as an inspiration.”

The Special Olympics were born out of sibling love. Eunice Kennedy Shriver founded the organization to advocate for people like her sister, Rosemary Kennedy.

Rosemary, the intellectually disabled oldest daughter of the Kennedy siblings, underwent a disastrous lobotomy when she was 23 and spent her life isolated and hidden from the public in a mental institution.

The “Born Apart” ad leads up to a larger campaign coming next year for the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics.