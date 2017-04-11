David Letterman’s mother, a frequent guest on his shows, dies at 95

Dorthy Mengering, the mother of longtime late-night host David Letterman, died Tuesday, according to multiple reports. She was 95.
The Daily News and The Hollywood Reporter reported that Letterman’s representative confirmed the news. Stephen Colbert, who replaced Letterman as the host of CBS’ “Late Show,” posted a message on Twitter, saying he was “grateful that Dave shared her with us.”
Mengering was a “correspondent” for Letterman’s show at three Winter Olympics — in 1994, 1998 and 2002. She also made regular appearances before Thanksgiving and Mother’s Day, The Hollywood Reporter noted. Mengering wrote a cookbook “Home Cookin’ with Dave’s Mom,” published in 1996.
“After Lillehammer (the 1994 Olympics), I couldn't believe how it all took off. I think it's about the idea of mom and of a family. People are eager for families to be like they used to be. Even though there are lots of working moms and single-parent families now, you can still be a family in spite of the size and form it takes,” Mengering told The New York Times in 1996.
Letterman hosted “Late Night with David Letterman” on NBC from 1982 to 1993. He hosted “Late Show with David Letterman” on CBS from 1993 to 2015.
Mengering was born on July 18, 1921 in Indiana. She married Letterman’s father Henry Joseph Letterman in 1942. He died in 1973, and she remarried Hans Mengering in 1983. He died in 2013.
