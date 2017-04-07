Lemonade, cookies and a semi-automatic rifle: Lawmaker’s street sale raises eyebrows

This wasn’t your average little kid’s lemonade stand.
The sign taped to the table in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday offered some of the standard fare: lemonade and cookies, both for $1 or less, per WKRN. But there was an outlier — “AK-47 $700 (no background check).”
The gun resting on the table, which belonged to state legislature member Mike Stewart, was technically not an AK-47. It was a semi-automatic rifle in the style of an AK-47, according to The Tennessean. Still, the point remains, Stewart told local media outlets. And that point is that in Tennessee, background checks for potential gun owners are not required if the sale is private.
“We need to have universal background checks so that when you buy an AK-47 or a high-powered handgun, you have to have a background check to make sure that felons and people on the terrorist watch list do not get to purchase these weapons,” Stewart told WSMV.
The lemonade stand was part of a broader effort by Stewart to publicize one of his proposed bills before the state House, which would have required all gun sales to include background checks. In the heavily Republican legislature, Stewart’s bill was rejected, as it has been in the past, per the Associated Press.
Stewart claimed he bought the rifle he was trying to sell in a parking lot the night before and was not required to pass a background check or even present an ID, according to WSMV. The stunt was similar to one Stewart performed last year, when he brought an semi-automatic rifle into the state house to demonstrate the danger a lack of background checks presents.
According to his official bio on the Tennessee House website, Stewart is an Army veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm. However, he told The Tennessean that while he supports the right of “law-abiding citizens” to own weapons, he does not keep any weapons like the one he was selling around the house.
“My wife does not want me to have a gun like that around,” he said. He also said he does not anticipate any trouble in selling it.
Comments