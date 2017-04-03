National

April 3, 2017

She wants to bring her girlfriend to prom. Her school says no.

By Brian Murphy

A Florida high school student who tweeted last week that she won’t be allowed to bring her girlfriend to her prom has been flooded with well wishes from social media users.

Paula Goodgame, a student at St. Petersburg Catholic High School, said she found out last week that she would not be allowed to bring Anjali Persad, her girlfriend of four months, to the prom. Persad attends another high school.

They had a “promposal.” And they’d already picked out what they were going to wear.

The school set several guidelines for escorts and dates, including age restrictions (must be at least a junior in high school and under the age of 20), who students can bring (“escorts must be of the opposite gender”) and a dress code.

Goodgame told Buzzfeed that she is a new student at the school and was aware of the policy. She said the response in her tweet came from a guidance counselor.

“I took the response as a huge surprise because of how rude it was,” Goodgame told Buzzfeed in an email. “Especially because it was coming from someone I'm supposed to confide in.”

The American Civil Liberties Union said that “courts have ruled ... that preventing a student from attending prom with his or her desired date, regardless of gender, infringes upon that student’s Constitutional rights.” The ACLU has a “prom resources for LGBT students” website.

The couple’s story has resonated with social media users. More than 9,000 people have retweeted her post and another 18,000 have liked it.

Goodgame said she supported all of the well wishes. She told Buzzfeed she would not go to the prom if Persad can’t attend.

“If she can’t go to my prom, then that prom is not worth going to,” Goodgame told Buzzfeed. “You’re supposed to have that whole ‘magical’ night with someone special, ya know? It wouldn’t be worth it without her.”

