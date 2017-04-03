This golfer was ahead until a TV viewer spotted a mistake everyone else had missed

When American golfer Lexi Thompson left the 12th hole of the final round of the ANA Inspiration Tournament Sunday, a win at the LPGA’s first major tournament looked within reach. She was three shots ahead, with just six holes to go in the final round.
But before she reached the 13th tee, she had lost the lead — because of someone who was watching the game on TV.
On Sunday afternoon, a viewer emailed officials with a discrepancy the viewer had noticed while watching the broadcast of the tournament: Thompson had not properly placed her ball in the same spot while putting during the third round of the tournament the day before, off by one inch.
The error hadn’t been noticed by the golf officials observing the tournament, but after two hours of discussion, Golfweek reported, they approached Thompson with the news they were giving her a four-stroke penalty.
Two strokes were given for wrongly marking the ball’s placement on the green, and another two were given for writing down the wrong score on the scorecard.
Our statement regarding Lexi Thompson penalty. pic.twitter.com/bQrlIFrebQ— LPGA (@LPGA) April 3, 2017
When rules official Sue Witters told Thompson about the punishment, Thompson asked: “Is this a joke?” according to ESPN.
It wasn’t — and several prominent golfers, including Tiger Woods, chimed in outraged by the decision:
Viewers at home should not be officials wearing stripes. Let's go @Lexi, win this thing anyway.— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2017
Infuriated w @Lexi ruling. Who intentionally seeks an inch on a tap in. TV viewers need a day job or have no effect on our system.— Alison Walshe (@Walsheyyy) April 3, 2017
Whatever number this is that people can call in, it needs to go away. Hoping it doesn't cost @Lexi! https://t.co/wtKkU9pg2o— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 3, 2017
Thompson, despite the setback, forced the tournament to a playoff by hitting three birdies that pulled her even with South Korean golfer So Yeon Ryu.
But Ryu prevailed in the first sudden-death hole, netting her $405,000 for first place. Thompson, as second place, still went home with more than $250,000.
Thompson had previously won the ANA Inspiration – once known as the Dinah Shore Tournament – in 2014.
“Every day is a learning process,” Thompson told ESPN after her loss. “I wasn't expecting what happened today, but ... it happens, and I'll learn from it and hopefully do better.”
