Is April the Giraffe finally ready to give birth? Or is it an April Fools’ Day joke?

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang Pause

1:28 This island in Pascagoula has an interior like quicksand

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth

2:45 Aimee Copeland: "I've got it going on y'all, I have an amazing life."

2:12 Ocean Springs boutique hotel

1:45 Gulfport woman helps marshalls catch fugitive

1:58 Unattended Veterans Service at Biloxi National Cemetery

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

1:06 'All I remember is waking up in the woods,' fatal crash suspect says