Sex while driving led to a crash that killed his wife. Now he’s headed to prison.

Matthew Notebaert and his wife Amanda attended a March 2014 country music concert as a Valentine’s Day present. It was the first time out for the South Florida couple since the birth of their second child.
They drank some Crown Royal and, on the trip home, began having sex in their SUV. But the joyful evening turned deadly when Notebaert drove the speeding SUV into a canal with enough force to kill his wife at the scene.
Notebaert’s blood alcohol limit was nearly twice the legal limit of .08, according to the Sun-Sentinel. He had marijuana in his system.
And now three years after the fateful accident, Notebaert has been sentenced to five years in prison, according to the Palm Beach Post. Notebaert pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and drunk driving charges in February, according to the Palm Beach Post, while led prosecutors to drop DUI manslaughter charges.
“I miss her more than words can express,” Notebaert told Circuit Judge Laura Johnson during the sentencing hearing, according to the paper. Johnson called the case one of “the most senseless, tragic acts” she’d seen.
The couple has two children, a 12-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter.
“You had a responsibility to get your wife home safely,” Amanda’s father, Mike Stacey, said, according to the Palm Beach Post.
The judge noted that Notebaert had been in jail and on probation before. Notebaert had been accused of reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash in the past, according to the Palm Beach Post.
Engaging in sexual activity while driving is not all that uncommon, according to several recent studies and surveys.
One in six people admitted to being engaged in sexual activity while driving, according to a 2016 survey by DriveMode as reported by Bustle. In 2010, a survey by Jabra, indicated that 15 percent of people said they “have performed sex or other sexual acts” while driving, as reported by Wired. A 2014 study by the University of South Dakota found that about one-third of college-aged men have engaged in sexual activity while driving, Men’s Health reported.
