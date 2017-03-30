Mom shows up at high school and beats up teen, police say. It doesn’t stop there.

A mother of a teenage girl showed up at Carol City Senior High School, knocked a cell phone out of another teen’s hand and hit her several times, police say.
Ernstlatta LaFrance, 30, continued to unleash her fury when the teen showed up at her home with her friends to retrieve her cell phone, according to a police report. She used an ax to destroy the victim’s car and broke the teen’s middle finger, an officer wrote.
LaFrance, who faces a slew of charges including strong-armed robbery, child abuse and aggravated battery was being held Wednesday in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $38,000 bond.
Police say it all started with a fight at Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition between LaFrance’s daughter and a group of other girls.
LaFrance, her partner, Erlisa Evans, and LaFrance’s daughter showed up at Carol City High Monday during dismissal to confront her daughter’s rival, according to police.
The victim then showed up later that day at LaFrance’s town home in Opa-locka, according to the report.
“The defendant took a stick and struck the victim’s right hand and the vehicle,” an officer wrote in the report.
Evans then came outside and fired three shots into the air, police said. Evans, 28, was also arrested and faces charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and firing a gun in public.
Police say that LaFrance then used Facebook to post a video of the fight “and warned those messing with her daughter to beware,” an officer wrote.
“The defendant also bragged on Facebook telling the victim that suffering two black eyes was not the end and she would use a gun,” the officer continued.
On Tuesday, LaFrance agreed to speak to police, according to the report. She admitted to getting in a fight with the teen and told police that her girlfriend fired the shots, the officer wrote in the report.
