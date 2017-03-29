Police asked why her fiancé was dead on the porch. ‘Don’t worry about it,’ she said.

An Orlando, Florida, woman is facing first-degree murder charges after police found her fiancé shot, bleeding and lying on the porch of their apartment.
But it’s Paula Hobbs’ bizarre interaction with police after they responded to reports of gunfire on Tuesday night that has drawn national attention.
According to police records, officers arrived at Hobbs’ apartment complex after someone called at 6:45 p.m. to say they had seen a body on the porch of a unit. Neighbors told police they had heard shots fired at around 6:15 p.m., per WESH.
When the officers went to the stairwell, they found the body of Evertt Humble on the apartment porch, with Hobbs standing in the stairwell. Humble was unresponsive and had a bloodied chest, per WFTV. Officers asked Hobbs what was going on, to which she replied: “Don’t worry about it.”
Hobbs then barricaded herself in her apartment, according to WFTV, before eventually agreeing to come out. Police then found a revolver and splattered blood in the apartment.
“If you tell me he is dead, I will tell you why I did it,” Hobbs told police at the scene, per the Orlando Sentinel.
Humble was later pronounced dead shortly before 8 p.m., per WFTV.
According to multiple media reports, Hobbs is being held on a first-degree murder charge without bail. Arrest records also indicate she has had run-ins with the law before, spending roughly seven years in prison on charges of forgery, fraud, theft and battery, per the Orlando Sentinel.
WFTV also reports that Hobbs was arrested in August 2016 on charges of domestic violence after she allegedly hit Humble and threw a cup in his face. The incident took place at a wedding where Humble was DJing, per News 6. Hobbs was placed on probation for a year for the incident, and police had a warrant for her arrest after she allegedly violated that parole in February, per the Orlando Sentinel.
According to records from that arrest, Humble told officers at the time that Hobbs suffers from bipolar disorder, per News 6.
