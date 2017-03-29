4-year-old girl sees officer dining alone and turns it into ‘best dinner date ever’

When little Lillian saw Sgt. Steven Dearth eating dinner by himself at a Panera, she walked over to say hi and then sat down at the table.
The 4-year-old, who was at the restaurant with her family, kept the officer company while he took his dinner break. She chatted away, even planned a future “play date.”
The Hingham Police Department, on the south shore of Massachusetts, posted surveillance video of the sweet moment to its Facebook page, where the brief clip has gone viral.
“When a new 4 year old friend we just met wants to sit with us on a dinner break,” the post reads. “A very adorable and very outgoing Lillian with Sgt. Steven Dearth having the best dinner date ever.”
Lillian’s mom later wrote to the police department saying the dinner “definitely made her night and she’s been talking about it ever since! Thank you for being cool and hanging out with her and all her creative questions/stories.”
Dearth told ABC News that Lillian was at the restaurant with her parents and younger brother on March 4. Lillian posed for a photo with Dearth, which the Hingham department also posted to its Facebook page.
“It means a lot to Police Officers when people say hi, especially when children approach us,” the post read. “Of course, we gave her a Junior Police Officer sticker and had the best dinner date. She even asked to have a play date ‘in a few days.’”
For dessert, Lillian and her dad got a tour of Dearth’s police car.
