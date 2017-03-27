You can now call your senator or representative through Facebook

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan Pause

2:10 Palm Beach residents react to Donald Trump

1:20 D'Iberville: 318 Years Later

1:45 Woman's death being treated as a homicide

0:06 Watch a rock sink in quicksand at Round Island

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

2:05 Ocean Springs teen pumped to see The Band Perry

0:20 Two people escape car fire without injury in Harrison County

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.