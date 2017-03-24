About 40 percent of cancers are preventable. The rest are bad luck.

0:06 Watch a rock sink in quicksand at Round Island Pause

1:45 Woman's death being treated as a homicide

1:08 Keep On Smilin'

1:33 After father’s death, former Ole Miss coach changes priorities

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

2:36 Looking back at ten years at 100 Men Hall in Bay St. Louis

1:32 Bay Ratz Marching Battery performs at Second Saturday in Bay St. Louis