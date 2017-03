Florida man enjoys pancake breakfast ... in the middle of an intersection

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product Pause

0:06 Watch a rock sink in quicksand at Round Island

1:08 Keep On Smilin'

1:45 Woman's death being treated as a homicide

1:33 After father’s death, former Ole Miss coach changes priorities

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

1:40 Pinkston Music last notes are sweet ones

1:38 Eat healthy, live longer