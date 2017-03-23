Stranded in Arizona desert, student ‘did everything right’ to survive

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues Pause

0:06 Watch a rock sink in quicksand at Round Island

1:45 Woman's death being treated as a homicide

0:20 Two people escape car fire without injury in Harrison County

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

1:47 State gymnastics competition requires dedication and discipline

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

0:49 Get tickets for the Bicentennial and help others

1:41 Patriot Guard honors 100-year-old Vancleave veteran