March 22, 2017 4:26 PM

What’s fueling your favorite NBA star? Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

By Brian Murphy

The NBA’s newest obsession has nothing to do with 3-point shooting or defensive assignments.

No, the secret addiction for NBA players is pregame peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, according to a in-depth story by ESPN. ESPN details how the 2007-08 Boston Celtics started the fad, which has now spread across the league. Former All-Star Kevin Garnett is considered the pioneer.

Teams have unique pregame spreads with different types of peanut butters, including almond butter and Nutella, as well as an assortment of jellies. Some players like their sandwiches toasted. Others prefer the crusts cut off.

“The peanut butter and jelly sandwich is absolutely never going to not be in the NBA. And I feel confident saying never,” said Dr. Cate Shanahan, the nutritionist for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The peanut butter and jelly sandwich is considered a staple of American kids’ diets, not necessarily known for fueling high-level athletic performance. NBA nutritionists, however, prefer the sandwiches to some of the players’ other pre-game food choices, according to ESPN.

The first known reference to peanut butter and jelly sandwiches came in 1901, according to KitchenProject.com. The sandwiches soared in popularity after World War II when American soldiers were given the sandwiches as part of their rations. Sales of peanut butter and jelly went up when the troops returned home.

Good news for your peanut butter and jelly fans — and I’m looking at you, NBA players – April 2 is National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day.

