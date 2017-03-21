Man arrested after offering 2 tacos and a Coke for sex with a young girl, cops say

For two tacos and a Coke, Jose Garcia believed he was going to have sex with a 13-year-old girl, police said.
He didn’t.
Garcia was one of nine North Texas men taken into custody last week during spring break in an online sting conducted by Fort Worth police and investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Hurst office.
Investigators placed advertisements on various social media sites in casual encounters sections, seeking anyone interested in sexual encounters with female or male minors.
On nine different occasions, police say, the person who answered an ad made plans to meet with a minor at a Fort Worth residence for a sexual encounter. That minor who talked with suspects online was an undercover officer trained on how to chat with child predators, police said.
When the suspects arrived, there was no teen, only police.
“I can remember one very cold day when we didn’t have anyone who responded,” police Sgt. Wade Walls, a supervisor in the crimes against children unit, said Monday. “But generally we run it for four to five days, and we’ll have nine or 10 arrests. We ran it on Valentine’s Day and arrested four.”
Last summer, eight men were arrested in a similar sexual predator sting, police said.
Last week, authorities ran the operation for four days, netting the arrests of nine men, the youngest 20 and the oldest 49, according to Fort Worth and Mansfield jail records.
Seven men who answered advertisements for sex with minors have been charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14, police said.
Garcia, 26, of Fort Worth, and Ankur Bambhrolia, 20, of Keller, have been charged with online solicitation and also face prostitution charges, Walls said.
Once he made contact with the undercover officer, Garcia is accused of asking for sex acts to be performed on him. He asked that no condom be used, according to police reports.
He showed up with two tacos and a coke as payment for sex with a young girl, police reports stated.
Bambhrolia is accused of asking to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and bringing $20 to pay for it, police said.
Others arrested in the sting were Edgar Manuel Rivera-Salazar, 20, of Fort Worth; Cristhian Molina, 22, of Dallas; Marcus Beavers, 20, of Fort Worth; Carlos Alberto Yanez-Cervantes, 49, of Fort Worth; Enrique Vega, 26, of Fort Worth; Abel Morales, 26, of Duncanville, and Jayavardhan Aluri, 35, of McKinney.
Walls said the random sting operations will continue to be conducted at various times during the year.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
