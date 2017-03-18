National

March 18, 2017 6:56 PM

Young Northwestern fan can't believe ref's call and his reaction was priceless

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

The Northwestern men’s basketball team made its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament this week, ending a 78-year run of futility for the program.

The Wildcats were the only team from college football’s highest-revenue conferences to never participate in college basketball’s biggest event. Northwestern’s high-profile fans, including actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who son plays on the team, and many members of the sports media helped turn the Wildcats’ appearance into one of the bigger storylines of the tournament’s first weekend.

Northwestern, seeded No. 8 in the West Region, won its first game of the tournament, defeating Vanderbilt on Thursday. They faced off against No. 1 seed Gonzaga on Saturday in Salt Lake City. Gonzaga took a huge lead before Northwestern mounted a furious rally in the second half. Northwestern fell short, losing 79-73.

One young Wildcat fan showed just how seriously the fan base is taking these tournament games. He was upset about a foul call — and his reaction quickly became an internet hit. Stewart Mandel of Fox Sports reported on Twitter that the young fan is Northwestern Athletic Director Jim Phillips’ son.

