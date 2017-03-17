Someone donated a cooler to Goodwill – with quite an illegal stash inside

It was either an accident or someone with an odd sense of humor.
A Goodwill in Washington state received a donation this week that not only had them scratching their heads, but calling police Tuesday morning. When Monroe police arrived, they opened a donated cooler to find 3.75 pounds of processed marijuana inside.
“All of the officers went, ‘Are you kidding?’” Debbie Willis, a police department administrator, told Herald Net. “They came and got me right away. ‘Debbie, you won’t believe what we just picked up.’”
This cooler was donated over the weekend to the Goodwill. Employees surprised when they opened the lid. Police were called... pic.twitter.com/50z1OinsER— Monroe PD (@MonroePolice) March 14, 2017
Recreational pot is legal in the state, but citizens can only possess up to one ounce of useable marijuana at a time.
The police estimated the stash was worth $24,000, according to Fox Q13, which drew some derision on Twitter.
@MonroePolice LOL 24k! Is there 23k in gold underneath the weed?— Patti Fuzz (@PattiFuzz) March 15, 2017
But the story gets weirder from there. The Snohomish County property crimes unit, a regional team of detectives, had been investigating what the believed to be a series of armed burglaries of pot dispensaries in the state, and the pot cooler story caught their attention.
Detectives executed a search warrant at a home located near the Goodwill on Thursday, and uncovered about 10 pounds of marijuana and multiple guns, according to Herald Net, and a woman and a man were arrested in connection to the case. And the markings on the bags of pot donated to Goodwill and those on the pot found in the search warrant look similar, police said.
“That is just too coincidental,” Marysville Police Sgt. Jim Maples told Herald Net.
Goodwill looked for surveillance video of the cooler donation and found none, Herald Net reported, but they did have a record of a drop-off trailer from Snohomish coming by that same morning.
“You always want to know the rest of the story,” Willis said.
Comments