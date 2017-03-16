While her home burned and her children fled barefoot, she drove into a lake with a baby

1:47 Age and illness won't keep Maxine Nelson, 79, from the gym Pause

2:05 Pearl River Central's Hayden Dunhurst is one to watch

1:57 Moss Point's new police chief talks about his priorities

2:39 Dealing with what Mississippi Phosphates left

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

2:46 Gulfport and St. Stanislaus dominate 2016 Shrimp Bowl

0:31 Interactive theater show coming to Scarlet Pearl Casino

2:59 Biloxi Shuckers co-owner says he isn’t welcome in his stadium

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?