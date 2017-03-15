Trump’s revised immigration ban is placed on hold by federal judge

A federal judge in Hawaii rejected President Donald Trump’s revised immigration order, placing a temporary hold on the ban, which was scheduled to go into effect Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson issued his ruling Wednesday in Honolulu, siding with the state, which argued that ban discriminates on the basis of nationality and would prevent Hawaii residents from receiving visits from relatives in the six mostly Muslim countries covered by the ban.
The state also says the ban would harm its tourism industry and the ability to recruit foreign students and workers.
Hawaii was one of several states, including Maryland, New York, Oregon, Massachusetts and Minnesota, that was challenging the ban, which removed Iraq and made several other modifications to Trump’s original order, which caused widespread confusion early on in his presidency, per U.S News and World Report.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Comments