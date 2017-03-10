'Real men provide,' said the billboard. 'Real women provide,' counters a new one

A new billboard in South Carolina was put up quietly in response to another near Winston-Salem that drew anger last month from drivers who saw it as sexist.

The digital billboard on Highway 378 in Lexington, just west of Columbia and about 100 miles southeast of Charlotte, reads: “Real women provide. Everyone appreciates it.” The billboard was put up last week by Outfront Media, an outdoor advertising company.

Carly Zipp, Outfront’s communications and events director, said the company wanted their billboard up for International Women’s Day, which was Wednesday.

“It’s cool when people galvanize around something they believe in, whether it’s out messaging or a protest,” Zipp said.

The controversial billboard near Winston-Salem, which has since been replaced, read: “Real men provide. Real women appreciate it.” A group of activists, led by the owner of a Winston-Salem women’s boutique called Kleur, protested the billboard last month. The group plans to erect its own new sign with a counter message.

Outfront is unaffiliated with the NC group, Zipp said.

Outfront’s billboard is in South Carolina because that was the closest place in which Outfront has digital outdoor ad space, Zipp said. Because the board is digital, the company did not have to worry about printing and installation.