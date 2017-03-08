Teen, in country illegally, said he beheaded his mother 'because I felt like it'

4:21 Biloxi police chief calls bus, train accident 'terrible tragedy' Pause

1:07 Bus passenger: “The train just kept coming and kept coming”

2:34 Biloxi mayor says Tuesday's accident 'just sobering'

1:26 Witnesses describe bus-train wreck

0:49 Man says crossing where train hit bus 'has always been a problem'

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:06 Aquaculture students release fish

0:39 NTSB, MDOT investigate fatal wreck