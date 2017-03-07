Why presidents speak out against religious hate — and why people notice when Trump doesn’t

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies Pause

1:58 Accused Peach County deputy killer has first court appearance

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot

4:12 GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings

1:26 Witnesses describe bus-train wreck

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

1:06 Aquaculture students release fish