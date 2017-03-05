Muslim students trying to meet with a lawmaker were asked: ‘Do you beat your wife?’

1:44 Biloxi rolls past Tupelo Pause

1:07 Christian Academy of Picayune diplomas are worthless

0:24 Helicopter flies child to hospital after Harrison County crash

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

7:21 Hancock County child is split between two families after DHS does paperwork on legal pad

1:28 Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

1:03 How a child makes their way through the Mississippi DHS system