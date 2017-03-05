Veteran thought he was on his own, until volunteers stepped in to help with his home

0:24 Helicopter flies child to hospital after Harrison County crash Pause

1:07 Christian Academy of Picayune diplomas are worthless

1:44 Biloxi rolls past Tupelo

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission

1:28 Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:20 Your children are going to school with gang members

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies