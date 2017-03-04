Son tells of father’s fury, chilling confession: ‘I’ve just killed two police’

1:07 Christian Academy of Picayune diplomas are worthless Pause

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

2:20 Your children are going to school with gang members

1:00 Life and legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission

1:28 Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove

1:29 Here's what happened at emergency meeting after Mike De Nardo's death

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?