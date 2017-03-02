One little boy’s haircut teaches the world about colorblind love

0:48 Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting Pause

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

6:28 Video: Dawn Franklin tells her story of domestic violence that left her almost dead

1:28 Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove

0:28 George County’s McKinnley Jackson among best freshmen in nation

1:45 Nail salons, liquor store among purchases with Moss Point Police Benefit Fund

1:19 Lizana Mardi Gras parade