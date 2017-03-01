How Carryn Owens ended up at Trump’s speech to Congress

0:48 Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting Pause

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

9:05 The untold story of the Katrina Dolphins -- from Gulfport to Atlantis

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

0:31 Interactive theater show coming to Scarlet Pearl Casino

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?