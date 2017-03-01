What are you giving up for Lent? For some, they’re disconnecting — literally

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer) Pause

1:33 She said yes! Derek Willis pops the question on Senior Night

2:34 Sarasota couple discuss heroin overdoses and potency in recorded jail phone call

1:11 John Calipari knew about Derek Willis' engagement plan

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

0:49 Derek Willis on how he told the team about his proposal plan

0:48 Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:28 Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove