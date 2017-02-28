His mom was dead and the boy lay wounded in a hospital bed. But he wouldn't be alone.

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan Pause

2:51 We try the new Girl Scout cookie flavors for you

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

1:28 Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove

0:31 Interactive theater show coming to Scarlet Pearl Casino

0:53 Mississippi women march for equality in Washington

1:45 Nail salons, liquor store among purchases with Moss Point Police Benefit Fund

2:08 $3 million-plus of uncollected bills at Moss Point Utilities