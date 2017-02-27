Drunk mom used daughter’s breath to start car with DUI device – and then crashed, police say

1:12 How Oscars statues are made Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

1:30 Mardi Gras 101: How to throw beads at Coast parades

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:19 Lizana Mardi Gras parade

3:07 Routine legal matter brings $100,000 in fees

1:28 Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove