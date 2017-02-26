ACLU wins shoutouts and blue ribbons at the Oscars

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long) Pause

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

1:28 Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:19 Lizana Mardi Gras parade

3:07 Routine legal matter brings $100,000 in fees

3:04 Students demonstrate their ideas at science fair

0:41 Quality Bakery tries to get back to work after Katrina

1:09 Meet the Sun Herald's 2016-17 All-South Mississippi boys soccer team