National

February 26, 2017 9:58 PM

Jimmy Kimmel trolls Donald Trump with live tweet during the Oscars

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

Halfway through the Academy Awards on Sunday, host Jimmy Kimmel was a little concerned that President Donald Trump had not responded to any of the many barbs directed at him during the night and decided to take matters into his own hands.

The tweets come after Kimmel sarcastically thanked Trump in his monologue for making the Oscars seem less racist, a nod to the #OscarsSoWhite controversy of the past several years.

Kimmel also joked at the beginning of the show that he expected Trump to tweet critical comments while “taking a dump at 5 a.m.”

Many compared Kimmel’s tweets to a similar viral social media moment from the 2014 Oscars, when host Ellen DeGeneres posted a selfie with many celebrities mid-show. That photo generated the most retweets in Twitter’s history at the time and even caused the social media site to briefly crash.

Roughly 20 minutes after it was posted, Kimmel’s initial tweet had garnered more than 175,000 retweets.

Kimmel’s second tweet referred to the now-infamous feud between Trump and actress Meryl Streep, who gave an impassioned speech against the president, who retaliated by tweeting that Streep is “overrated” despite her 20 Oscar nominations.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

View more video

Nation & World Videos