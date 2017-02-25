Get swabbed: Officers 'Shake it Off' in music video for bone marrow foundation

0:52 Video: Krewe of Neptune lights up the night in Biloxi Pause

1:13 Harrison Central girls earn bid to Jackson

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

3:04 Students demonstrate their ideas at science fair

1:43 Bay High jumps out to an early lead against South Pike

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

1:33 A defense of the EPA