She's Rosa Parks. Harriet Tubman. Angela Davis. 5-year-old depicts famous figures

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers Pause

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

1:02 Take a tour of downtown Ocean Springs

1:08 Gautier Middle School makes connection with NASA

0:31 Interactive theater show coming to Scarlet Pearl Casino

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's

1:19 Education funding is a challenge, and it may get harder

1:53 Who is Tanner Braungardt?