Federal lawyer urges colleagues to resist ‘indefensible’ Trump policies

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said mother of Tara Grinstead about missing case Pause

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

4:27 Pass Road Elementary School choir sings with Foreigner

2:09 Ocean Springs purchases Rhapsody Metallophone for Little Children's Park

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

0:14 Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice

1:48 Volunteers try to save feral cats in Biloxi

3:46 Her kids were sexually abused while under state's care, and it gets worse

2:08 Why does Hancock County have so many children in the DHS system?