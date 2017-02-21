Army vet charged with plotting Islamic State terror attack on Kansas City

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent Pause

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some

2:20 Couple turns devastating loss into support system for others

1:48 Volunteers try to save feral cats in Biloxi

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:52 Miner Toy Store in Ocean Springs is home to memories

2:07 Harrison County firefighters battle blaze on Longview Road

1:11 Miscues, Pearl's slow down limits Biloxi's Lady Indians

1:03 Jerry Levens given Pat Santucci Spirit of the Coast award