A 5th grader asked police to help with math homework, but something didn't add up

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off Pause

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall, Florida Chuck E Cheese

1:52 Miner Toy Store in Ocean Springs is home to memories

1:11 Miscues, Pearl's slow down limits Biloxi's Lady Indians

2:02 Coast Muslims want terrorists kept out but without religious discrimination

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:36 Harrison County road crews clean up oil spill in Saucier

2:17 Acting helps seniors improve memory

1:10 Rob Stinson likes casino near Biloxi's Restaurant Row