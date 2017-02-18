Sonic boom related to President Trump visit scares South Florida residents

3:04 Heartbreaking video of the return of a fallen soldier Pause

1:36 WATCH: George County wins region title

2:31 Gulfport Muslims denounce radicalism

0:57 This video convinced a jury that man did not leave cocaine in Wal-Mart training room.

2:02 Coast Muslims want terrorists kept out but without religious discrimination

1:19 Lizana Mardi Gras parade

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

2:01 Urban dwelling wildlife create problems for animals and humans

3:06 Teaching triumph over potential tragedy