Who was the best American president? Historians rank them all and Obama debuts at 12

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause

4:05 Trump asks black reporter to 'set up the meeting' with Congressional Black Congress

0:57 This video convinced a jury that man did not leave cocaine in Wal-Mart training room.

1:39 Owlets make their debut at Pascagoula River Audubon Center

2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

0:29 Muslims are not against Trump

1:19 Lizana Mardi Gras parade

0:34 Wild pigs romping around proposed casino site in Diamondhead