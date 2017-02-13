Trump considering Flynn’s fate after national security adviser apologizes to Pence

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent Pause

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness

0:51 Marvin Williams: Charlotte Hornets still headed to playoffs

1:45 Coach: Smith brothers keep getting better

2:01 It's time for Biloxi to celebrate the oyster

1:09 Tracy Hadley to fill crucial role for Southern Miss

1:39 Relationship between horse and rider is “invaluable”

2:16 Scars of pit bull attack remain