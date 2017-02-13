Jerry Sandusky’s son arrested on child sex assault, porn charges

Jerry Sandusky’s son has been charged with child sex crimes.
On Monday, charges were filed by Rockview state police against Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, of State College.
District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker set bail at $200,000. Jeffrey Sandusky was unable to post bond and remanded to Centre County Correctional Facility.
The charges include criminal solicitation of statutory sexual assault by a person 11 years older, criminal solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16 years old, two counts of criminal solicitation of photograph or film depicted on the computer of a sex act knowingly involving a child, six counts of communicating with a minor - sexual abuse and two counts of criminal solicitation of child pornography, all felonies, and two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors.
Jeffrey Sandusky is one of the six adopted children of Jerry Sandusky, the retired Penn State defensive coordinator whose 2011 arrest and 2012 conviction on 45 of 48 counts of child sex abuse crimes rocked the university and led to a major spotlight on pedophilia in Pennsylvania.
Jerry Sandusky maintains his innocence of the crimes and continues to pursue a new trial. He is incarcerated at Greene state prison in Waynesburg.
