U.S. indicts NSA contractor with taking top-secret information over 2 decades

In a case that demonstrated the threat “insiders” working with U.S. intelligence agencies can play, prosecutors Wednesday indicted a former contractor for the top-secret National Security Agency, Harold T. Martin, and charged him with keeping masses of top-secret documents at his home.
Prosecutors charged Martin, 52, with 20 counts of willful retention of national defense information. Martin faces up to a 10-year sentence on each count.
The 12-page indictment accuses Martin of hoarding classified information during a 20-year period when he was employed by seven different private companies working for different agencies in the U.S. intelligence community. It does not, however, charge him with the more serious crime of espionage, presumably because the Justice Department could not find proof that he passed information to a foreign country.
“The indictment alleges that for as long as two decades, Harold Martin flagrantly abused the trust placed in him by the government by stealing documents containing highly classified information,” U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein of the District of Maryland said.
In earlier court filings and hearings, prosecutors and Martin’s public defender portrayed him as a loner, with few friends other than his wife, and vocal opinions about how the top-secret National Security Agency should conduct its work.
Federal agents swooped down on Martin’s Glen Burnie, Md., home on Aug. 27, 2016, and searched his home, two storage sheds and his car, finding massive quantities of classified documents, including a portfolio of classified material in his hand.
A federal prosecutor, Zachary A. Myers, said at a hearing in October that Martin’s theft of classified material was “on a breathtaking scale,” including 50 terabytes of digital material.
Martin began taking classified material in 1996, Myers said, and at the time of his arrest maintained the material “hapharzardly and openly stored” in his house, his shed and his car.
Investigators zeroed in on Martin exactly two weeks after a group calling itself the Shadow Brokers posted a batch of what it claimed were NSA hacking tools, a major embarrassment to the agency. How the Shadow Brokers obtained the tools is not clear. Martin is not known to have had any relationship with the group.
The dumps by Shadow Brokers were said to be files and tools that belonged to the NSA’s elite hacking unit, Tailored Access Operations, dating to 2013 or earlier. Initially, the Shadow Brokers said it would provide further NSA tools to those who bid using Bitcoin, but they later complained bids were too low. The hackers tweet under the handle @shadowbrokerss.
Martin, who served four years in the Navy, and another eight years in the Reserves, got his first security clearance from the government in 1988. He has a master’s degree from George Washington University and finished all coursework for a PhD from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
At the time of his arrest, Martin was a contract employee for Booz Allen Hamilton, a major intelligence community contractor. The federal indictment did not list the other six private firms where Martin had been employed earlier.
Prosecutors portrayed Martin as a potential danger to national security, even if he had no intention of spilling secrets or providing them to a foreign government.
In an Oct. 21 hearing, Myers said Martin’s knowledge of classified material made him a “high-value recruitment target for foreign intelligence services or other bad actors who could try to recruit or pay (him)…”
If convicted under the Espionage Act, Martin could face a sentence as high as 30 years to life imprisonment.
The judge in the Martin case noted that he maintained nine or 10 firearms at his home, including an AR-type assault weapons, without the knowledge of his wife, Deb Shaw. Court testimony indicated that he suffered binge drinking episodes.
His life appeared to be mostly about work. Martin traveled out of the United States only once as an adult, in 2004, on a trip to France, court records indicate.
Martin’s public defender, James Wyda, described Martin last October as a patriot who suffered a pathology: hoarding.
“It became a compulsion. It got a grip on Mr. Martin, and, frankly, I think the mental health component of this is the only explanation for possessing, you know, 50 terabytes of information,” Wyda said.
Wyda said Martin began bringing material to his home in 1998 with the aim of improving his own work, not in order to betray his country. The compulsion grew “out of control,” Wyda said, adding that Martin always evinced loyalty to the country.
“What distinguishes Hal Martin from Edward Snowden and Aldrich Ames the most is his love of country,” Wyda said at the Oct. 21 hearing.
Snowden, a former NSA contractor, leaked massive NSA files to the public in 2013 that confirmed aspects of domestic surveillance and U.S. surveillance of foreign leaders. Snowden sought refuge in Russia, where he remains.
Ames, a 31-year veteran CIA analyst, was arrested in 1994 and later convicted of spying for the Russians since 1985.
