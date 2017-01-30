Trump’s draft cybersecurity policy has no role for FBI

1:49 Reaction to death sentence in Ja'Naya Thompson murder Pause

2:22 U.S. Air Force changing tattoo policy

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

2:13 Surveillance video catches robbery of Wire Express in Milledgeville, Ga.

2:43 Protests against immigration ban at J.F.K.

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban

0:48 Protests emerge at Sea-Tac in response to immigration freeze

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

0:53 Delta grounded flights Sunday due to 'automation issue', website also down