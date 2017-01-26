'It's a first for me': Deputy saves the day, delivers baby in back seat

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house Pause

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:54 Analysis: Supreme Court And Abortion

0:40 Norma McCorvey, formerly "Jane Roe" of Roe v Wade, advocates against abortion

4:23 Commencement highlights: Wisdom and wisecracks for the Class of 2016

1:49 Reaction to death sentence in Ja'Naya Thompson murder