She stopped for a ‘child’ in the road. Then men in dark hoodies appeared.

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house Pause

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

0:54 Analysis: Supreme Court And Abortion

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

0:40 Norma McCorvey, formerly "Jane Roe" of Roe v Wade, advocates against abortion

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:49 Reaction to death sentence in Ja'Naya Thompson murder

1:08 Sentencing trial begins for Alberto Garcia

1:20 Pros and cons of Woolmarket development eyed