Are waterboarding, ‘black site’ CIA prisons back on the table?

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

0:36 Rep. Chris Corley suggests Confederate flag be replaced with a white flag of surrender

3:13 New details of S.C. lawmaker beating his wife revealed by prosecutor in court

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley

1:08 Sentencing trial begins for Alberto Garcia

2:17 Acting helps seniors improve memory