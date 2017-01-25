Obama ordered a crack dealer freed. Masked gunmen stormed in and executed him first

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley Pause

0:36 Rep. Chris Corley suggests Confederate flag be replaced with a white flag of surrender

3:13 New details of S.C. lawmaker beating his wife revealed by prosecutor in court

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

2:17 Acting helps seniors improve memory

1:20 Pros and cons of Woolmarket development eyed

1:08 Sentencing trial begins for Alberto Garcia